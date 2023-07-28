Pre-Order Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 and Accessories Before They Disappear

Folks looking to pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 console bundle and accessories, including the DualSense and console covers, will need to be fairly quick. Pre-orders started rolling out worldwide earlier today, and as expected, the items went out of stock within minutes, if not seconds. Luckily, folks in the Americas still have time to prepare.

When and how to pre-order Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and accessories

The Spider-Man 2 themed console and accessories will be available on PlayStation Direct. The items won’t actually be listed until pre-orders go live at 10 am EST so you’ll want to bookmark this link which contains search results for all things Spider-Man 2. As soon as the clock strikes 10 in the east coast, the limited edition items will appear here.

As revealed yesterday, the console bundle will cost $599.99, the DualSense will cost $79.99, and the console covers will cost $64.99. Looking at consumers’ purchase behavior in European regions earlier today, it looks like the covers go first, followed by the DualSense and then the console bundle itself (which is still available in the U.K. at the time of this writing).

Sony has not revealed a list of participating retailers in the U.S. yet but expect Amazon and GameStop to stock the console and accessories.