Spider-Man 2 PS5 Console and Accessories Prices Leaked

A known insider has leaked the price of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 themed PS5 console as well as its accessories including the DualSense. Announced last week during the San Diego Comic-Con, the items will be available for pre-order starting Friday, July 28, through PlayStation Direct and select retailers.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 console price and details

According to Dealabs user billbil-kun — who has a stellar track record when it comes to PlayStation leaks — the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will cost $599.99 in the U.S. (€659.99). It’ll come with a digital game code.

The themed DualSense controller and console covers will also be available to purchase separately, costing $79.99 (€79.99) and $64.99 (€64.99), respectively.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 console and accessories will be available in limited quantities so you’ll want to be quick when pre-orders go live tomorrow.

It has long been rumored that Sony has a revised PS5 model lined up for release in fall 2023, ahead of which it will reportedly announce a worldwide price drop on existing stock. The announcement of Spider-Man 2 console has thrown insiders off a bit, and it’s unclear if this is the revised model we’ve been hearing about or not.

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console and accessories will release on September 1.