Spider-Man 2 Comic-Con Panel Hits YouTube

Portions of Comic-Con panels always leak out in some way, but a few hit the internet later in a more official capacity. The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Comic-Con panel is one of those in the latter category, as PlayStation has uploaded the panel onto its YouTube page.

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Comic-Con panel has been slightly edited

The full panel at the event was just under an hour, but this version of it has been edited down to around 16 minutes. It cuts out a lot of the introductions, story trailer, and some of the filler or pauses to get down to that time.

However, it still includes input from the creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, senior art director Jacinda Chew, and Marvel Games VP and creative director Bill Rosemann, as well as actors Yuri Lowenthal, Nadji Jeter, Laura Bailey, and Tony Todd. Jeter and Bailey spoke to their characters’ journeys, those from the Insomniac and Marvel teams talked about the story and how the symbiote factors in, Todd chimed in with how he approached being Venom, and Intihar showcased the upcoming symbiote-soaked PS5 console, matching DualSense controller, and the statue that comes with the special edition.