Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 Exclusive Features and Freebies Revealed

As Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora went gold, Ubisoft revealed the game’s PS5 exclusive features as well as a free DLC pack for PS5 players on top of pre-order bonuses. The game is set to release on current-gen platforms on December 7.

How Avatar takes advantage of PS5’s hardware features

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will support hardware-accelerated raytracing on the PS5, with raytraced “global illumination” as well as reflections. The game features dynamic weather, and its ray-tracing system will adapt to changing weather and time of day.

No PS5 game is complete without the DualSense‘s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. Ubisoft says that Avatar players will feel “the tension of your Na’vi bow string when aiming” as well as weapon recoil when firing. Avatar boasts over 400 unique haptic effects, and those who love petting animals in games will be pleased to note that they’ll also feel the feedback from wildlife.

Last but not least, Avatar supports PS5’s 3D audio, which Ubisoft promises will provide “a new sensory feeling of immersion, and a sense of space and connection to the world that wasn’t possible before.”

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available to pre-order. All PS5 players will get the Aranahe Warrior Pack for free, and those who pre-order any edition will get the Child of Two Worlds pack that includes a character cosmetic set and a weapon skin.