Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest Pre-Orders Mark Ubisoft’s First $70 Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of Ubisoft’s key fall titles, and it’s coming in at a discounted price of $49.99. However, that’s not going to be the standard for long, as Ubisoft has taken the plunge into the $69.99 game with two of its upcoming titles: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew: Motorfest.

Avatar and The Crew are taking Ubisoft to $69.99

Pre-orders for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew: Motorsport went live after the Ubisoft Forward. The Crew: Motorsport will be $59.99 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, but $69.99 for the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Those more expensive versions come with the last-gen port, too. The limited edition (which is just the base version) comes with the Fitted Jungle Pack that includes a Porsche 718 Spyder and extra cosmetics. Those who pre-order will get the Liberty Walk Pack that includes the Toyota GR Supra, LBWK outfit, and some exclusive tire cosmetics.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has no last-gen port and will be an even $69.99 across all three platforms. The limited edition (which is also the base version) comes with the Sarentu Hunter Pack with one weapon and gear set. People who pre-order get a character cosmetic set and weapon skin.

Of course, these are only the base editions. The two more expensive versions of each game that are loaded with DLC are $99.99 and $119.99 for The Crew and $109.99 and $129.99 for Avatar. Avatar also has a giant physical edition with various physical trinkets that currently has no price.

Star Wars: Outlaws, another current-gen exclusive, is not yet up for pre-order, but will likely also cost $69.99. Skull & Bones will be $59.99 (only the PC version is up now, though), which is likely a vestige of its elongated development cycle that began when that price was the norm. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, like Mirage, will be $49.99. All of these titles show that Ubisoft is not committed to one pricing standard across the board yet, but is willing to go for the higher amount for some titles.