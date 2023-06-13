Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest Pre-Orders Mark Ubisoft's First $70 Games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew: Motorfest Pre-Orders Mark Ubisoft’s First $70 Games

By Michael Leri

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of Ubisoft’s key fall titles, and it’s coming in at a discounted price of $49.99. However, that’s not going to be the standard for long, as Ubisoft has taken the plunge into the $69.99 game with two of its upcoming titles: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew: Motorfest.

Avatar and The Crew are taking Ubisoft to $69.99

Pre-orders for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Crew: Motorsport went live after the Ubisoft Forward. The Crew: Motorsport will be $59.99 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, but $69.99 for the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Those more expensive versions come with the last-gen port, too. The limited edition (which is just the base version) comes with the Fitted Jungle Pack that includes a Porsche 718 Spyder and extra cosmetics. Those who pre-order will get the Liberty Walk Pack that includes the Toyota GR Supra, LBWK outfit, and some exclusive tire cosmetics.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has no last-gen port and will be an even $69.99 across all three platforms. The limited edition (which is also the base version) comes with the Sarentu Hunter Pack with one weapon and gear set. People who pre-order get a character cosmetic set and weapon skin.

Of course, these are only the base editions. The two more expensive versions of each game that are loaded with DLC are $99.99 and $119.99 for The Crew and $109.99 and $129.99 for Avatar. Avatar also has a giant physical edition with various physical trinkets that currently has no price.

Star Wars: Outlaws, another current-gen exclusive, is not yet up for pre-order, but will likely also cost $69.99. Skull & Bones will be $59.99 (only the PC version is up now, though), which is likely a vestige of its elongated development cycle that began when that price was the norm. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, like Mirage, will be $49.99. All of these titles show that Ubisoft is not committed to one pricing standard across the board yet, but is willing to go for the higher amount for some titles.

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

