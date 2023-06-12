Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay Showcases Throwback Stealthy Stabbing

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was at the PlayStation Showcase, but Ubisoft still had more to show. The Ubisoft Forward held another helping of Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, demonstrating Basim’s stealthy superiority.

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay is reminiscent of older installments

As Ubisoft has heavily advertised, Mirage has a lot of parallels to older Assassin’s Creed games with enough twists from newer titles. For example, rooftops have hostile archers on them, and there also seems to be a notoriety level, which were both signature elements of older Assassin’s Creed games. There’s even a bureau that’s almost straight out of the first game.

There are other returning elements like traps, smoke bombs, and the bird companion, but Basim can also now throw down nearby structures to block the path behind him during an escape. He can even assassinate a few guards in a row, which is only vaguely like an ability seen in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

The story trailer lays out the stakes, as well. It touches on freedom and sacrifice, which are typical Assassin’s Creed staples, and introduces some of the characters Basim will come across.