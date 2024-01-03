PlayStation Store’s Big January 2024 Sale Kicks Off Today

Sony has announced a refresh of the PS Store holiday sale for the month of January 2024, adding thousands of discounts. Highlights include 50% off on Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition on both the PS5 and PS4.
List of games discounted in PS Store January 2024 sale
All games below have been discounted until January 17. Make sure to log into your region’s PS Store page for local prices.
- A Fisherman’s Tale – Deluxe Edition
- A Way Out
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Edition
- Achilles: Legends Untold Group
- AEW: Fight Forever
- AEW: Fight Forever – Season Pass 1
- After the Fall
- Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie – Young Poirot
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- AK-xolotl
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Into The Hive Edition
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
- Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
- AO Tennis 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarok Edition
- Assetto Corsa
- Asterigos: Call of the Paragons
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars
- Asterix & Obelix – Slap Them All!
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL : The Ram From Hibernia
- Astral Ascent
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battle Brothers
- Battlefield 1 – Revolution
- Battlefield 2042 – Year 2 Edition
- Battlefield 4
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous 2
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bluey: The Videogame
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Bratz®: Flaunt Your Fashion – Pretty ‘N’ Punk Fashion Pack
- Broforce
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- Call of the Wild: theAngler
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Carrion
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Catherine: Full Body
- Chants of Sennaar
- Chef Life – A Restaurant Simulator
- Cities Skylines – Airports
- Cities Skylines – Green Cities
- Cities Skylines – Mass Transit
- Cities Skylines – Natural Disasters
- Cities Skylines – Parklife
- Civilization VI Anthology
- Company of Heroes 3
- Conan Exiles
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Control – Season Pass
- Coral Island
- Cricket 22
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- Darksiders Genesis
- Days Gone
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition
- Dead Island 2 Expansion Pass
- Dead Rising
- Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
- Dead Rising 2
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Death’s Door
- Deceive Inc
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Ultimate Edition
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection 2023
- Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed: Challenge Accepted DLC
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans! – Jumbo Pack
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
- DIRT 5 Year One Edition PS4 & PS5
- DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Disney Classic Games: ‘Aladdin’ and ‘The Lion King’
- Disney•Pixar Toy Story 3
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
- DOOM
- Dordogne
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Season Pass
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- DREDGE
- DREDGE – Blackstone Key
- ELEX 2
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
- EVERSPACE 2
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
- F1 23 – Deluxe Edition
- F1 Manager 2023
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 4: Season Pass
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal Bundle
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition Ex4
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker
- Firewall Ultra
- Firewatch
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Forager
- Forklift 2024
- Forspoken
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Generation Zero ® – Ultimate Bundle
- Generation Zero®
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Gold Rush: The Game
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gord – Deluxe Edition
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4™ & PS5™)
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall
- GreedFall – The De Vespe Conspiracy
- Green Hell
- GRID Legends – Deluxe Edition
- Gris
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Heavy Rain
- Hell Let Loose
- Hello Neighbor 2 Definitive Edition
- Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
- Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
- Hellsweeper VR – Deluxe Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West: The Burning Shores
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ 2 – Turbocharged PS4 & PS5
- HUMANITY
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
- Hunting Simulator 2
- I am an Air Traffic Controller AIRPORT HERO HANEDA
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Injustice 2
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Inscryption
- Inside
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- Iron Harvest
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Kill It With Fire
- Killer Frequency
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-reckoning – Fatesworn
- King’s Bounty II
- KLONOA Deluxe Bundle
- Layers of Fear Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – Season Pass
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Worlds
- LEGO® 2K Drive Awesome Rivals Edition
- Let’s Sing 2023 INT Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2024 with International Hits – Gold Edition
- Lies of P – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Lies of P – Edition Upgrade
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name: Legendary Fighter Pack
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- LIMBO
- LIMBO & INSIDE Bundle
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Eidolons – Deluxe
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition PS5™ & PS4™
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Max Payne
- Medieval Dynasty
- MEGAMAN BATTLE NETWORK LEGACY COLLECTION Vol.1
- METAL GEAR SOLID – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug Anthology
- Metal Slug XX
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Redux
- Metro Saga Bundle
- Miasma Chronicles
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate DLC Bundle
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
- Minecraft Legends
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 1 – Premium Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle
- Moss
- Moss: Book II
- MotoGP™23 PS4 & PS5
- Moving Out 2
- Moving Out 2 – F.A.R.Tastic Four DLC
- MudRunner
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- MX vs ATV Legends
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Hero One’s Justice 2
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Gang Wars Cosmetics Bundle
- Need for Speed – Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed™ Unbound Palace Edition
- Neon Abyss Deluxe Edition
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- No More Heroes 3 Deluxe Edition
- NOOB – The Factionless
- Okami HD
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Onimusha: Warlords
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Paint the Town Red
- Park Beyond Deluxe Edition
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix – Pup Treat Arena
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAW Patrol World
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures
- Persona 3 Portable
- Persona 4 Golden
- Persona 5
- Persona 5 Tactica
- Persona 5 Tactica: All In One DLC Pack
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Persona®5 Strikers
- PGA 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- PGA 2K23 Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Pack Bundle
- PGA Tour – Deluxe Edition
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – MISCHIEF ON MYSTERY MOUNTAIN
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Prey – Mooncrash
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Quake II
- Red Dead Redemption & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
- Red Dead Revolver
- Red Matter 2
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Return To Monkey Island
- Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 5
- RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition
- RiMS Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- RimWorld Console Edition – Digital Deluxe
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Risk of Rain 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Rollerdrome
- Rubber Bandits
- Rugby 22
- Rust Console Edition – Deluxe
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- SBK™22 PS4 & PS5
- SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Scars Above
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam Collection
- Session: Skate Sim
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew Supporter Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Sherlock Holmes Bundle
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Season Pass
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened – Deluxe Edition
- Sifu Deluxe Edition
- Sifu Deluxe Edition Upgrade Bundle
- SIGNALIS
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong – Colossal Edition
- Slime Rancher
- Smurfs Mission Vileaf
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Season Pass Edition
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Origins
- Sonic Origins: Plus Expansion Pack
- Soul Hackers 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- SpeedRunners
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- SpiderHeck
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- Steelrising – Deluxe Edition
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful life
- STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Stranded Deep
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS4 & PS5
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk
- Super Mega Baseball 4 Ballpark Edition Bundle
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
- Syberia – The World Before
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Tchia
- Tchia: Kepler Customization Pack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Chant
- The Crew: Motorfest Deluxe Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Escapists + The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within 2
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Standard Edition
- The Game of Life 2 – Deluxe Life Bundle
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ – Precious Edition
- The Order: 1886
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
- The Shadow Warrior Trilogy
- The Sims™ 4 City Living
- The Sims™ 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Get to Work
- The Sims™ 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack
- The Sims™ 4 Seasons
- The Sinking City
- The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Surge Bundle
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass
- The Warriors
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thief Simulator
- Thymesia
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour De France 2023
- Townsmen VR
- Trailmakers
- Train Life – A Railway Simulator
- Train Sim World® 4: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- TramSim: Console Edition Deluxe
- TramSim: Deluxe Content
- Transport Fever 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Trek To Yomi
- Trepang2
- Trepang2 – Season Pass
- Tricky Towers
- Trinity Trigger – Deluxe Edition
- Tropico 6
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- UFC 5 Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Unravel Yarny Bundle
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
- Viewfinder
- VIGOR: STARTER PACK
- VISAGE
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
- Wasteland 3: Expansion Pass
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Way of the Hunter
- Way of the Hunter – Season Pass
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie Special Edition
- We Were Here Friendship
- We Were Here Too
- Weird West
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Champion of Gaia
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition Bundle
- Wizard With A Gun
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
- Worms Battlegrounds
- Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D
- Worms Rumble PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4
- WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game – Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- XCOM 2
- XIII
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition