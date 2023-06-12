Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gameplay Trailer Showcases Lush Green Pandora & Release Date

Ubisoft formally revealed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in 2021, but didn’t show much after. Ubisoft has finally delivered with the latest Ubisoft Forward, as the event showcased some Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gameplay. The trailer also came with a release date and revealed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be making its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 7.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora features an original story

The trailer sets up the premise and how players control a Na’vi in the Western Frontier of Pandora trying to rise against the RDA 15 years after the inciting incident. This part of Pandora has not been seen before in the franchise.

This gameplay is in first-person and calls back to Ubisoft’s work on Far Cry with its array of weaponry (and focus on the bow and arrow), but with an Avatar spin. There are also larger-than-life creatures, flying mounts, and other fictional flora and fauna that make it more unique. Players can even fight on the back of their flying mount. There are, of course, plenty of different skill trees, outposts to take over, and other typical open-world staples, which players can experience in two-player co-op.