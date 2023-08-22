Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance Release Date Set

GameMill Entertainment announced on Tuesday the Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance release date, with fans getting the chance to play out some of the most iconic moments from the series next month.

When does Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance release?

The Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance release date has been set for September 22, 2023, when the game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In the game, players will get to play through some of the biggest moments in the history of the iconic show while also exploring various key locations across the four nations. Quest for Balance will also act as a traditional adventure game, with players able to complete side quests, upgrade abilities, and more.

Co-op play (both local and online) will also be supported, with up to nine different characters available to choose from, including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara. This will be the first console game in the world of Avatar in nearly a decade. Previously, PlatinumGames’ widely panned The Legend of Korra game was released in 2014 (and then delisted at the end of 2017).

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance is available to pre-order today on all platforms and will launch for $49.99.