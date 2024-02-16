Skull and Bones Free Trial Launches Today

Skull and Bones is offering a free trial for players who want to try the pirate game before they buy and it launches today, the same day as the game itself. The trial does not have limited availability and will be sticking around for quite a while. So if you have other gaming plans this weekend, there’s no need to rearrange them.

What’s in the Skull and Bones free trial?

The trial gives players unrestricted access to Skull and Bones for eight hours. All activities will be available to increase your infamy level, including exploring the seas, completing contracts, searching for hidden loot in treasure hunts, plundering forts, embarking on voyages, and taking part in high-stakes naval battles. Increasing infamy and climbing up the ranks will open up the opportunity to obtain better ships, weapons, attachments, and furniture.

The Skull and Bones trial can be downloaded right now from the PlayStation Store and can be played solo or in co-op for up to three players. Once those eight hours are over, all progress and unlocked items can be transferred to the full version of the game if players choose to purchase it in the future. As well as the standard edition, there is also a Premium Edition that includes a Smugglers Pass Token, the premium Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection, and two extra missions in addition to other digital goodies.

The publisher’s post-launch plans for the first year of release include four seasons of free and premium content alongside free limited-time events. The aforementioned Smugglers Pass token will allow Premium Edition owners to unlock a Premium Smuggler Pass of their choice.

Ubisoft is hoping that its quadruple-A game will be one of the reasons for record annual net bookings during the next financial quarter. Allowing players to try before they buy is a great way of increasing the player base.