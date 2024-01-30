Report: Assassin’s Creed Japan Game Code Named Red Will Be Revealed in Summer

According to a new rumor circulating online, Assassin’s Creed Japan game code named Red will finally be revealed in Summer 2024. Ubisoft reportedly plans to release a world premiere trailer followed by a separate gameplay showcase.

Assassin’s Creed Japan/Red expected to release in holiday 2024

This latest rumor comes from Twitter user BunnyTheVillain. While they aren’t entirely new to leaks, we advise taking their info with a grain of salt. According to them, Assassin’s Creed Red’s world premiere trailer will release sometime in May 2024, followed by an actual gameplay reveal during a Ubisoft Forward event in July 2024. And although we’ve previously heard from reliable insiders that Assassin’s Creed Red will release in holiday 2024, BunnyTheVillain narrows this window down to November 2024.

[New] #AssassinsCreed Red ??



?It will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise.

?World premiere trailer in May 2024.

?Gameplay showcase (Ubi Forward) in July 2024.

?Official release in November 2024.



Info came to me by a trusted source and I wanted to share it with you! — Ｂｕｎｎｙ ? (@BunnyTheVillain) January 29, 2024

Over on ResetEra, veteran insider Shinobi602 commented on the leak, saying that it’s “all very in flux right now” so “I wouldn’t pencil all of that in definitively.” When asked if he’s referring to Assassin’s Creed Red’s reveal and marketing activities or its release window, Shinobi602 replied, “both.”

Japan has been one of the most highly requested settings for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with Sucker Punch Productions’ PlayStation-exclusive Ghost of Tsushima famously referred to as AC Japan.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it has multiple Assassin’s Creed games in production alongside Red.