Assassin’s Creed Codename Red Release Date Rumored for 2024

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red‘s trailer didn’t come with any sort of release window. However, a new post from someone on the Ubisoft Business Development and Brand Partnership team has implied that this anticipated entry in the series is coming out in 2024.

It looks like a few months ago the Business Development and Brand Partnership teams at Ubisoft were looking for sponsorship partners for #AssassinsCreed Codename Red in 2024, which could act as a partial confirmation of the game actually being planned for 2024 at the moment! pic.twitter.com/m7mq2z3Gp5 — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 11, 2023

As captured by Access the Animus on Twitter, the Ubisoft post states that the Business Development and Brand Partnership team is “seeking sponsoring partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename Red for next year.” This statement was originally made four months ago in March 2023 on LinkedIn by Arisa Lagunzad and implies the publisher is at least looking to ramp up advertising in 2024.

The latest rumors corroborate previous claims the game may be released in 2024. Also back in March, Insider Gaming reported that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is internally scheduled to be released in fall 2024. However, bearing in mind that Ubisoft has revealed very little about the game so far and is prone to delaying games, it’s possible that it’ll slip to 2025.

Little is known about the game so far aside from a 30-second teaser trailer that was released last September. The “next premium flagship title” will be another open-world RPG game in a style similar to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, only this time the game will be heading to Feudal Japan.

The aforementioned report notes that the game will feature two playable characters: a samurai and a shinobi. The unnamed assassin featured in the teaser sported a one-handed sword and the customary hidden blade and is believed to be a female samurai. The shinobi is rumored to be an African refugee who learned the way of the Creed.