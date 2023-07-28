Assassin’s Creed Red Reportedly Prioritized Over ‘Promising’ Immortals Fenyx Rising 2

Ubisoft just canceled an Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel in order to “pivot towards its most prominent brands.” And it turns out one of those big brands, as many likely figured, was Assassin’s Creed.

Immortals 2’s handling of Polynesian culture was reportedly “going well”

Axios reporter Stephen Totilo noted that he heard from his sources that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red was the priority for the Ubisoft Québec. Ubisoft’s statement said that staff was being moved to “unannounced projects,” but Totilo’s sources also said that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Hexe “could use more people.” Video Games Chronicle’s Andy Robinson, who initially broke the report, then said he had heard leads from the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel were pushing back on getting sucked up into Codename Red.

It doesn’t seem like Immortals Fenyx Rising was in dire shape, either. Totilo stated that his sources shared that the game’s handling of Polynesian culture was “going well” and “promising.”

This shift to Assassin’s Creed wasn’t all that much of a surprise since Ubisoft said in May that it was increasing staff on the series by 40%. And, as previously mentioned, VGC’s first report stated that Ubisoft wanted to pivot to its biggest brands. Those two factors implied that Assassin’s Creed would be harvesting at least some of the talent that was previously on the second Immortals title.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is the next game in the series following 2023’s Mirage and set to the be the next evolution of the franchise. Not much is known about it other than it is set in Feudal Japan. It is rumored to be releasing in 2024, but that has not been confirmed. Little more is known about Hexe, but it involves witchcraft and is rumored to take place in Europe during the Holy Roman Empire.