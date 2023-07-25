Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel Reportedly Canceled

Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of Ubisoft’s newest franchises. But now it is reportedly the latest one to get the axe.

There will be no Immortals Fenyx Rising 2

Video Games Chronicle has multiple sources alleging Ubisoft has canceled a second Immortals game. Ubisoft Quebec, the studio that led Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was said to be the team leading this one, too. However, according to VGC, leadership “ultimately decided to cancel [the sequel] earlier this month due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP.”

Fenyx Rising was released in December 2020 shortly after Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to decent reviews, averaging a score of 79 on OpenCritic. It debuted at the ninth spot during its launch month according to the NPD, fell to the 13th spot the following month, and then dropped to the 20th spot in February 2021. Some enjoyed the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild vibes and art style, but many derided the game for its humor and how it seemed to miss what made that Nintendo classic it heavily pulled from special.

But those numbers seemingly didn’t impress Ubisoft. According to VGC’s sources, Fenyx Rising did find an audience, but one that was made up of many people who grabbed it on sale. As such, the future of the series was “cast into doubt after the company decided to pivot towards its most prominent brands.”

This comes after Ubisoft announcing that it was boosting developing on Assassin’s Creed by 40% and canceling three other games. Those three games were unannounced, but did not include this Fenyx Rising sequel.

This Fenyx Rising follow-up was also not announced, but said to be set up around Hawaiian Polynesian mythology and be more of a spin-off, according to industry insider Jeff Grubb. Fenyx Rising was set in Greek mythology, while its biggest expansion, Myths of the Eastern Realm, was was centered around Ancient Chinese mythology. Grubb also stated in July 2022 that he thought it would be out by 2025.