Assassin’s Creed Development Staff Increased by 40%

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed development staff will increase by 40% in the next few years, the company has announced.

The gaming giant recently released its full year of earnings figures for 2022-23. In the report, Ubisoft briefly touched on the future of Assassin’s Creed. With Assassin’s Creed: Mirage set to release later this year, Ubisoft noted that it would up its staff to ensure future games continue to opportunities to grow.

“As part of our increased strategic focus on our biggest growth opportunities and progressive reallocation of resources, Ubisoft will notably increase the number of talents working on the Assassin’s Creed franchise by 40% over the coming years to fuel its ambitious expansion,” said the company in one of the pages on its earning calls.

While it’s unclear which studios will see a boost in employees, the move indicates that Ubisoft plans to double down on Assassin’s Creed.

How many Assassin’s Creed games are planned?

Last year, Ubisoft announced a handful of new games in the franchise, including the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, an Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan, a game that may or may not involve witchcraft, a VR entry, and a multiplayer game that’s in development from the studio that made Rainbow 6 Siege.