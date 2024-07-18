Sony Accused of Hiking PS Store Prices But There’s More to the Story

We’ve noticed some online chatter about Sony hiking up PS Store game prices in some regions over the last day or two, which have unfortunately spawned some misleading headlines. The “controversy” stems from a single tweet regarding price increase in Turkey, with some bizarre claims being thrown around.

Who sets PS Store game prices?

X user @SynthPotato shared a screenshot of Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ PS Store page in Turkey, which shows that the game costs TL2,799 (approximately $85). The price was allegedly increased this month, and the game is about $25-$30 cheaper on Xbox and PC at present.

For starters, third-party game prices are set by their respective publishers, not Sony. This has been confirmed numerous times in the past, and was reiterated by a number of developers in response to SynthPotato’s tweet.

As someone that handles implementing the pricing for different regions for our games, it is not Sony that imposes that pricing on their partners. Our current games DLCs are still priced 50% on PlayStation and will remain so for Turkey (there's the pricing of Europe vs Turkey) pic.twitter.com/pGtJgE5Sux — Nazih Fares (@nazihfares) July 14, 2024

Secondly, Turkey has seen record inflation in recent years with continuous weakening of its currency, so simply converting Lira to Dollar on Google doesn’t tell the full story nor is setting global prices a task as simple as using a currency conversion calculator. Taxes and cost of doing business vary from region to region.

A friend of mine just returned from Turkey and I was also surprised at the food prices. On average, they were 2-3 times more expensive than here in Germany. — John Linneman @dark1x.bsky.social (@dark1x) July 16, 2024

Last but not least, for a very long time, players living in strong economies have been taking advantage of weaker currencies by finding workarounds to purchase games in countries like Turkey for cheap. This practice has also been heavily promoted by websites dedicated to video game deals. That said, we don’t think this is specifically the main reason behind the price hike.

While we can’t comment on Xbox’s pricing strategy, games are traditionally cheaper on PC. We also don’t know if Microsoft and Valve have yet to update their respective storefronts or not.

Whatever the case, accusing Sony of “price abuse in a poor country” is preposterous.