Ubisoft Responds to Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 Cancellation Reports

Ubisoft has issued an official statement in response to reports that it canceled Immortals Fenyx Rising 2. The developer understandably didn’t outright confirm that it canned the project, but reading between the lines, one can easily deduce that the sequel is no more.

Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 lost to reallocation of resources

In a statement to Video Games Chronicle, which first broke the news, Ubisoft said that it has conducted some internal shuffling within Quebec studio in order to focus on key projects. Said projects have yet to be announced, but with Ubisoft throwing in keywords like “biggest brands,” we can safely assume it’s focused on more profitable endeavors. Immortals Fenyx Rising did garner attention — especially due its resemblance to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — but its sales clearly didn’t make enough of an impact for Ubisoft.

“As part of our global strategy, we are redirecting and reallocating some creative teams and resources within the Quebec studio to other unannounced projects,” Ubisoft said in response to VGC’s report. “The expertise and technologies these teams developed will serve as an accelerator for the development of these key projects focused on our biggest brands. We have nothing further to share at this time.”

In other words, Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 is no more.