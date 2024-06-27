Assassin’s Creed Remakes Coming, Ubisoft CEO Discusses Series Future

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed on Thursday that the company is working on remakes of the early Assassin’s Creed games. He also talked about the publisher’s plans for the series’ future, which include a denser but more varied game lineup.

Are Assassin’s Creed remakes in development?

“Firstly,” Guillemot said about the series’ future, “players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin’s Creed games that are still extremely rich.”

He didn’t explicitly say the remakes are in development now or say specifically which games Ubisoft plans to remake. That said, a leak in 2023 indicated that a Black Flag remake was in development at Skull and Bones studio Ubisoft Singapore. Rumors also suggest that an Assassin’s Creed 1 remake is in the works, though Ubisoft has denied that in the past. However, it’s unclear when either of these projects might be released, with the Black Flag remake reportedly starting development last November.

As for new games, Guillemot said, “The goal is to have Assassin’s Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year.” He gave the example of the upcoming game codenamed Hexe, which he says will be very different from Assassin’s Creed Shadows. “We’re going to surprise people, I think,” the CEO added.

Announced in 2022, Ubisoft hasn’t said much about Assassin’s Creed Hexe. It reportedly takes place in 16th-century Germany, a time of mass hysteria around supposed witchcraft. Hexe also reportedly features a female protagonist named Elsa, who has supernatural powers. However, this information comes from uncorroborated leaks.