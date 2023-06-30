Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Reportedly in the Works

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is being positioned as a return to form for the series. But it seems like Ubisoft is also literally going to return the series’ past, as a new report has stated that an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake is in the works.

The Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake is reportedly in the early stages of development

According to a report from Kotaku, two sources told the outlet that this remake is in the “earliest stages and will not be complete for at least a few years.” And since it is so far away, it’s unclear how much its core gameplay will change and if it will adapt to the RPG systems seen in the modern entries. Its relation to Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the hub that is housing future titles like Codename Red, Codename Hexe, and Codename Invictus, remains to be seen, as well. (It’s also rumored that Ubisoft has 10 Assassin’s Creed entries in production.)

Ubisoft Singapore, which has “led development on the Assassin’s Creed franchise’s evolving ocean tech,” is allegedly going to be heavily involved with the remake. That studio has also been leading developing on the oft-delayed Skull & Bones.

The relation to Skull & Bones is quite ironic, as that title was initially born from Black Flag. It was first envisioned as an expansion to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but spun off into its own thing. It has undergone multiple changes since then and, according to a previous Kotaku report, suffered from strife within the company and confusion over its direction. It was most recently slated for March 9, 2023 before being delayed to sometime during Ubisoft’s 2023 to 2024 fiscal year.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is a fan-favorite entry that launched alongside the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2013 (it also came to PS3, Xbox 360, and PC). It was revered for its take on the pirate fantasy and how it switched up the formula.