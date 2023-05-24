Ghostrunner 2 Trailer Has Fast Parkour & Swordplay in a New Setting

Ghostrunner 2 was a known quantity, but now One More Level has shown off more of the title at the PlayStation Showcase. This cyber parkour title is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2023.

The sequel takes places only a year after the last one and lets runners venture into the “wasteland beyond.” It’ll also still have the “fast-paced-push-forward combat and its signature challenging gameplay,” but will, according to One More Level, be amped up in “every conceivable way.” This includes new vehicular combat, which can be seen in the trailer.

Bucking a common industry trend, One More Level had confirmed that Ghostrunner 2 was in production just a few months after the first one came out.