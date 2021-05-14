505 Games has announced they’ve agreed a deal with developer One More Level to develop and publish the second installment in the Ghostrunner franchise. The game will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in the future.

Last month, 505 Games acquired the Ghostrunner IP from previous publisher All in! Games for €5 million. At the time they confirmed there would be more free and premium content scheduled for the first game, but it seems like they’re trying to make the best use of their new purchase.

The publisher considers the IP to be “capable of contributing for a long time to the 505 Games product portfolio” and One Level Games has been given an initial budget of €5 million to create the next game. This is double the budget of the first title, which recouped its production costs of €2.5 million in a single day and has now sold more than 600,000 copies, having hit the 500,000 units sold milestone in February. CEO of 505 Games’ parent company Digital Bros, Raffaele Galante, said:

We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game. This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish videogame market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents. We will continue to pay close attention to the Polish market to constantly improve and expand our product portfolio with video games capable of satisfying the tastes of the entire gaming community.

Following the spring update that added Photo Mode and Kill Run, there are two seasons of scheduled content remaining for Ghostrunner. These will include two new bundles, a new game mode, the Ultimate DLC, and two premium Vanity Packs. 505 Games also promises the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console upgrade will still arrive before the end of this year too.

[Source: 505 Games]