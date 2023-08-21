Ghostrunner 2 Release Date Revealed With Pre-Orders and Special Editions

By Michael Leri

October continues to get more and more crowded. One More Level contributed to this by announcing the Ghostrunner 2 release date. The cyberpunk action game is coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 26, as shown by its new trailer.

The Ghostrunner 2 release date is just after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The trailer has some gameplay and sets up the general story, demonstrating a bit of how players will be able to slash and parkour around in the final game. And while not detailed in the footage, the studio also went into other editions players can order. All pre-orders will come with a skin pack that contains two sword skins and two hand skins.

The standard edition is going to be available digitally and physically for $39.99, while the $49.99 Deluxe Edition is only on digital storefronts. This more expensive version has four hand skins, four sword skins, and a hand hologram that displays the player’s online ID.

The $69.99 Brutal Edition has all that stuff, as well as early access to the game on October 24, some animated sword and hand skins, a motorcycle skin, and the $19.99 season pass. This season pass will have a new game mode and four packs of cosmetics. The first game did not have a season pass, but did eventually get multiple cosmetic packs and one story-based expansion called Project_Hel that let players control another acrobatic cyborg ninja.

This release date puts Ghostrunner 2 right in the middle of a crowded season. While now a little further from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ghostrunner 2 is now less than a week after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as a day before Alan Wake 2. It’s also quite close to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is slated for November 10 (and early access to the campaign is around a week earlier).

Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

