Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Moved Up as the Game Goes Gold

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was one of the handful of big games crowding the middle of October. However, that is no longer the case because the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date has been moved up.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! ?



On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim.



Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

As noted by the series’ Twitter account, Mirage is now coming out on October 5 instead of October 12. This change came with the news that it has gone gold, which means the game is ready to be printed on discs.

While games get delayed all the time, it’s not often that they get pushed up. Ubisoft didn’t give another reason for the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, but it’s possible the move was also partially made to distance it from the other heavy hitters of October.

Alan Wake 2 is coming out on October 17 and fellow open-world game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is being released on October 20. And while on a different platform, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on October 20. The very end of September and start of October are comparatively less crowded. And since Ubisoft has constantly reaffirmed players of Mirage’s more modest size, this gives everyone an extra week to traverse Baghdad before creeping through Bright Falls, swinging in New York City, or jumping around the Flower Kingdom.

Dead Island 2 was another 2023 game that was moved up a week. This news came two weeks after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was delayed to Dead Island 2’s previous date. When asked by PlayStation LifeStyle at the time if Star Wars was partially behind the push, Dead Island 2’s PR noted that the game was just done early.