Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Announced in Reveal Trailer

Activision teased that a Call of Duty reveal was happening this week, and it has delivered. The company has even dropped the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III release date in the new trailer, noting that the title is coming out on November 10.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III trailer is quite vague

The trailer doesn’t have much in it aside from Captain Price talking, as well as Vladimir Makarov who seems to say “never bury your enemies alive.” The audio in the beginning also likely calls back to the revamped version of the infamous “No Russian” mission in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, which was partially shown at the end of 2022’s Modern Warfare II. The trailer’s description also only notes that the “ultimate threat awaits.”

Activision didn’t reveal platforms or anything else, but it seems very likely that it will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, Call of Duty had left the previous generation behind after three entries last time around, as 2016’s Infinite Warfare, the fourth post-PS4 Call of Duty, wasn’t on the PS3 generation of hardware. Regardless, Sledgehammer Games also tweeted out the trailer, corroborating reports that it was leading development on this year’s entry.

And while it is unclear when more is coming, other glitched and datamined information seems to point to August 17 being the next phase. An icon in Warzone 2 pointed to an in-game reveal event happening that day. A more substantial single-player trailer and multiplayer showcase will likely happen within the next few months.

This Call of Duty has leaked over and over again. While Monster Energy promotional material recently pointed to the title and key art, a previous report from Insider Gaming said this 2023 entry was called Modern Warfare III (which also accurately reported the game’s release date). It was also previously said to just be an expansion to Modern Warfare II, but was upgraded to a full title. Sledgehammer Games, the studio that led Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard, was said to be the main team here, as well.

Some images for Modern Warfare III also leaked out revealing weapons and the new perk system. It was all also recently shown to some NBA players, some of whom, undoubtedly against Activision’s wishes, posted images of the event to Instagram.