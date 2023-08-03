Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Teased for Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Teased for Next Week

By Michael Leri

It’s been confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be shown off soon, but Activision is still dancing around exact dates. However, it seems as though the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal is going to be very soon.

Another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal event was teased, too

After leaking through Monster Energy promotional material, it was clear what the Modern Warfare III key art would be. Regardless, that art leaked once again on Twitter (before being deleted). The official Call of Duty Twitter account poked fun at the red art by posting a stick figure with the words “Modern Warfare Redacted?” on it. It then noted it would share its “artistic abilities even more next week.”

That confirms that Activision has more to show next week, but that might only be a small tease and key art reveal. As noted by CharlieIntel, a banner for another reveal event found in Warzone 2’s Season 5 update points to August 17. Activision already announced that the next Call of Duty would be revealed in Warzone 2, so this date is likely a reference to that. These Call of Duty reveals often happen in stages, meaning these two events will likely complement each other.

Buy a $25 PlayStation Store Card

With pre-purchase icons and various weapons that have been revealed through datamines and glitches, it seems like Activision has had a particularly hard time keeping this Call of Duty under wraps (NBA players leaked a recent demo, too). The game’s entire existence was even spoiled rather early, as it was first reported to be DLC for Modern Warfare II. Its plans then shifted, which was also revealed through a later report.

Michael Leri
Michael Leri

Michael Leri is Evolve's Senior Gaming Editor. He prides himself on playing and finishing as many video games as he can in all sorts of genres from shooters to platformers to weird indie experiments. There's always something to learn from rolling credits and that thirst for experience and knowledge is mostly what drives him. You can find him on Twitter, Backloggd, and Letterboxd via @OrangeFlavored.

Share article

TRENDING

Related