Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Teased for Next Week

It’s been confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be shown off soon, but Activision is still dancing around exact dates. However, it seems as though the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal is going to be very soon.

Another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal event was teased, too

Jokes on you, real key art here.



We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

After leaking through Monster Energy promotional material, it was clear what the Modern Warfare III key art would be. Regardless, that art leaked once again on Twitter (before being deleted). The official Call of Duty Twitter account poked fun at the red art by posting a stick figure with the words “Modern Warfare Redacted?” on it. It then noted it would share its “artistic abilities even more next week.”

That confirms that Activision has more to show next week, but that might only be a small tease and key art reveal. As noted by CharlieIntel, a banner for another reveal event found in Warzone 2’s Season 5 update points to August 17. Activision already announced that the next Call of Duty would be revealed in Warzone 2, so this date is likely a reference to that. These Call of Duty reveals often happen in stages, meaning these two events will likely complement each other.

With pre-purchase icons and various weapons that have been revealed through datamines and glitches, it seems like Activision has had a particularly hard time keeping this Call of Duty under wraps (NBA players leaked a recent demo, too). The game’s entire existence was even spoiled rather early, as it was first reported to be DLC for Modern Warfare II. Its plans then shifted, which was also revealed through a later report.