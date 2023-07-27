Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Reveal Scheduled for New Warzone 2 Season

The next Call of Duty is slated for sometime later in the year, so it has to be unveiled sooner or later. And it sounds like it’ll be sooner, as Activision has noted that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal will happen inside the next season of Warzone 2 that starts on August 2.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal event will be a limited-time event

As noted on the Call of Duty website, the limited-time event isn’t currently tied to a specific day and more details are coming at a later date. While unconfirmed, this event is likely to come near some more official trailer or teaser. The above picture was posted in that section saying that players can “join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late.”

Konni is the Russian private military corporation that was featured in Modern Warfare II, further backing up the idea that Vladimir Makarov will play a big role in Modern Warfare III. Makarov was named at the end of Modern Warfare II, and the post-credits stinger featured a new take on the infamous “No Russian” level from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Activision has yet to formally call the game Modern Warfare III and has just been referring to it as “Call of Duty 2023.” While reports have long since pointed to another Modern Warfare, a Monster Energy advertisement showed both the Modern Warfare III logo, as well as Captain Price and Ghost. The series’ official Twitter account poked fun at this leak, asking if anyone needed an energy drink.

Warzone has held reveals or strong hints for past Call of Duty titles, too. For example, Vanguard had its own reveal event, as did Black Ops: Cold War.