Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Logo & Art Leak Through Monster Energy Package

It’s obvious that Activision is close to unveiling the next Call of Duty, but it probably didn’t plan on it being revealed through an energy drink. However, that’s exactly what happened as a logo and some key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has leaked through a Monster Energy promotion.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III leaks show Captain Price and Ghost

Twitter user algebra_sloth uploaded the images in question that show the logo as well as Captain Price from the other Modern Warfare games. Ghost can also be seen in one of the other pieces of promotional materials. There’s even a shadowy figure behind Price, who might be Vladimir Makarov. Makarov was hinted to be the next villain in Modern Warfare II’s post-credits stinger that showed a new take on the infamous “No Russian” level from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

The Call of Duty Twitter account didn’t confirm or deny anything, but did make a cheeky joke referencing the leak by asking if anyone had “an energy drink they can spare.”

A previous report from Insider Gaming said this 2023 entry was called Modern Warfare III, but Activision has not spoken much about it other than confirming Operators and weapon bundles will carry over from Modern Warfare II. This makes sense, as this 2023 installment was reportedly also supposed to just be an expansion to Modern Warfare II, but was upgraded to a full title. Sledgehammer Games, the studio that led Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard, is reportedly the main team here, too.

Some images for Modern Warfare III have reportedly leaked out revealing weapons and the new perk system. It was all also recently shown to some NBA players, some of whom, undoubtedly against Activision’s wishes, posted images of the event to Instagram.

The current season of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare III is slated to end sometime in the first half of August. It’s likely that a more official reveal, be it a tease or quick trailer, will drop around then.

And while strange, this isn’t the only time a Call of Duty game has leaked through some food-related promotional material. 2020’s Black Ops Cold War was found on Doritos packages.