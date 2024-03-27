Helldivers 2 Was February’s Highest-Grossing Game

Market analysts report that Helldivers 2 topped the revenue charts in February as the highest-grossing game of the month. The same report also says it was the 15th most-played game on PlayStation and PC.

Helldivers 2 pulled in more revenue than any other game

This information comes from a recent report by the market research company Newzoo. According to the report, Helldivers 2 was the highest-grossing video game in the US and Italy. Meanwhile, it was the second-highest grossing in the UK, Spain, France, and Germany, behind EA Sports FC 24. This was still enough to make it the highest-grossing game globally, with the US and UK accounting for the largest shares of revenue.

The report goes on to say that Helldivers 2 was February’s 15th most-played game on PC and PlayStation by monthly active users. For shooters specifically, it came third on PlayStation and sixth on PC. Newzoo also says that about 4.8% of PC and PlayStation gamers played Helldivers 2 in February. Additionally, the average player spent about 20 hours in the game last month.

Newzoo also looked at where new players were coming from. According to the report, about 35.5% of players who stopped Playing Fortnite went over to Helldivers 2. Meanwhile, 31% of Palworld’s lost players joined the armies of Super Earth. The percentages were 28.4% for Lethal Company, 17.5% for The Finals, and a combined 16.5% for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III, and Warzone. The report doesn’t give the exact number of players who came over from each game. Call of Duty, Lethal Company, and Fortnite also had the largest player overlap with Helldivers 2.