Helldivers 2 Players Can Use Multiple Mechs for a Limited Time

To reward players for completing the latest Major Order, Arrowhead is letting Helldivers 2 players summon the EXO-49 Emancipator mech for free. A side effect of this is that players can, for the first time, deploy both the EXO-49 and EXO-45 Patriot simultaneously.

Why can Helldivers 2 players now have two mechs?

Arrowhead community manager Miitchimus told Helldivers 2 players about the free EXO-49 mechs in a post on the game’s Discord. Wrote Miitchimus, “With less than 1% of the total time allotted for the Major Order remaining – 43 minutes out of a 72h total – the Helldivers managed to wrestle control back of Choepessa IV from the socialist Automatons! […] As a reward for this show of battlefield fierceness, Super Earth High Command has temporarily granted the free use of the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit. Well fought Helldivers. Well fought!”

“Everybody try now to use two mechs on their loadout,” one player wrote after another user shared the announcement on the game’s subreddit. “We need to test the servers… cough cough.” For anyone out of the loop, Arrowhead had previously explained that each player could only use one mech at a time due to server instability. However, there’s now speculation that Arrowhead may be test-driving multi-mech loadouts for a future update.

Helldivers 2 players also discussed what it’s like using two mechs in the above Reddit thread. The mechs’ ammo capacity is still a problem for some, but players like the overall feel of the game’s EXO suits. Another player suggested that Arrowhead introduce free Stratagems on rotation to encourage more diversity in player loadouts.