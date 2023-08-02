Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 Patch Notes Detail Changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 is set to arrive tomorrow, and ahead of the new update, Infinity Ward has detailed some of the changes coming to the game’s modes.

What’s new in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 patch notes?

The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 patch notes have been released. Alongside details of Season 5’s Battle Pass and characters like Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and more entering the game, Infinity Ward is also detailing the many tweaks its made to gameplay.

Besides the standard stability changes, Modern Warfare II will see changes to some core functions, including a decreased slide time and slide velocity as well as small increases to boosts while jumping.

As is the case with every update, weapons have also seen some changes, with the RAPP H Light Machine Gun getting an increase in semi-auto damage and a decrease in rate of fire in Warzone. only.

For a deeper look at the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 patch notes, check out below:

Movement

Slide Decreased slide time and increased slide velocity, so the Player covers the same distance in a shorter amount of time Allowed the Player to fire slightly sooner after initiating a slide



Jump Small increase to the lateral velocity boost while jumping Small reduction to the landing slowdown penalty while landing



Weapon Balancing

» Light Machine Guns «

RAPP H Increased semi auto Damage Reduced semi auto rate of fire



» Assault Rifles «

Chimera Close-mid Damage increased



M13B Headshot Multiplier increased



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Maximum Damage decreased Minimum Damage increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



RAAL MG Headshot Multiplier increased



» Submachine Guns «

MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Minibak Damage step added at mid-far range Minimum Damage decreased Headshot Multiplier increased



Lachmann Sub Maximum Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



VEL-46 Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



BAS-P Maximum Damage Range increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Fennec 45 Maximum Damage increased



Equipment

Drill Charge Reduced damage from drilling when a Player is stuck with a Drill Charge, providing a larger opportunity for death from explosion



Recon Drone Recon Drone’s health bar now updates every time the drone is accessed



Tactical Camera Removed audio distortion when failing to use a Tactical Camera



Perks

Bomb Squad Bomb Squad will protect against death from explosive Equipment stuck directly to the Player when fully armored | Warzone only



Quick Fix Added visual cues for attacking someone with active Quick Fix Entering an objective with Quick Fix equipped will now visually show when the health regeneration effect is active.



Audio

Further improved audio balance to favor some sounds over others (i.e. Airplane audio will be mixed down when using voice chat)

Added alert sound from pets when being spotted

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where knife pickups could play an incorrect sound

Fixed an issue where the out of bounds sound would repeat incorrectly



UI/UX

Updated CODHQ Landing Page