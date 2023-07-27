Lara Croft, Nicki Minaj Headline Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 Roadmap

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 roadmap features a ton of upcoming content for both the premium shooter and its free-to-play battle royale counterpart. And some parts of this roadmap include cameo skins from people like Snoop Dogg, Lara Croft, and Nicki Minaj.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Season 5 roadmap starts on August 2

As noted by the Call of Duty website, the season kicks off on August 2 at 9 a.m. PT. Activision is celebrating 50 years of hip hop by adding three rappers: Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage. The former two got full renders, while 21 Savage was just a silhouette. They weren’t given exact dates, but Snoop Dogg is set for the launch window, Minaj is dropping later in the season, and 21 Savage will go on sale sometime in the middle of the season. No prices were given, but they will likely be 2,400 COD Points or around $20.

Activision explained that Minaj was the first female Operator to star as herself. Snoop Dogg has been in other Call of Duty games before, as he was a skin in 2021’s Vanguard and had a voice pack for 2013’s Ghosts.

The Call of Duty site strangely didn’t list it, but Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series will be an Operator, too. The PlayStation Blog listed her arrival, but did not include a render. She’s going to make her way to the game sometime in the middle of the season.

The six other Operators are mostly new names. Commander Phillip Graves is one players might know, as he was one of the main antagonists of Modern Warfare II’s campaign. He appears to have survived being inside of an exploding tank. The other five are his mysterious Shadow Corporation mercenaries.

These Operators are dropping along with a whole smattering of other modes, maps, and guns. Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer is getting four maps at the season’s launch, two for core modes (Punta Mar, Strike) and two for Gunfight (Lounge, Canal). A fifth map, DRC – Zone 1, is launching midway in the season. Some might recognize Strike since it is from 2007’s Modern Warfare.

The four modes — Havoc, Big Capture the Flag, a few Gunfight variants, and Faceoff — are also going to be in Season 5, with the former two being ready for launch, while the latter two are going to drop sometime within the season. Havoc ditches perks, field upgrades, and killstreaks and is influenced by arena shooters with its slew of modifiers. Big CTF is CTF but with 20 players on each team. Gunfight will have three modes that let players use their custom loadouts, only snipers, and big armor suits. Faceoff is small and intimate like Gunfight but has four players on each team and lets everyone use custom loadouts.

Warzone is also getting its share of features. These include new vehicles like the dirt bike and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, as well as upgrades and events for DMZ. The next Call of Duty is also getting teased sometime this season in Warzone 2, but Activision did not give an exact date.