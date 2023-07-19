Firewall Ultra Release Date Revealed for Tactical PSVR2 Shooter, Pre-Orders Now Live

Firewall Ultra is one of the more notable PSVR2 games slated for 2023, as it is exclusive to Sony’s headset, but it wasn’t clear exactly when it was coming out. Developer First Contact Entertainment has now revealed the Firewall Ultra release date, noting that it will come to PSVR2 on August 24 for $39.99.

That price is just for the standard edition of the game, as there is also a $59.99 Digital Deluxe Edition. This comes with four contractor outfits, early unlocks for four contractors, four weapon camos, and the Operation Pass, which is “access to complete content for one future Operation.” No further details were given to clear up what the Operation Pass actually unlocks, and whatever it is doesn’t have a release date. Pre-orders are live now, and those who pre-order any edition get the Reaper X75 legendary weapon.

This information dropped alongside a new trailer going through a four-on-four multiplayer match on an oil rig, as well as a complementary PlayStation Blog post. First Contact explained that it will be looking to community comments after launch so it can “explore adding more content such as new weapons and contractors, maps, additional game modes, and possibly manual reloads.”

The latter was a hot topic among some, as the title currently has reloads tied solely to a button, something that VR shooters don’t often have. First Contact CEO Hess Barber reportedly left a comment on a YouTube video talking about an extra hardcore mode coming after launch with friendly fire, no aim assist, and manual reloads, but the studio hasn’t commented much on it since.

August 24 is also just days off the fifth anniversary of the first game, Firewall: Zero Hour. As First Contact stated, the 2018 title had a long tail of support full of paid DLC and free updates. The first installment didn’t get a PSVR2 upgrade, but that has meant Firewall Ultra will have a ton of improvements not previously seen in the franchise. Ultra supports eye tracking, finger touch detection, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, dynamic lighting and shadows, and a PvE mode, the latter of which will be detailed at a later date.