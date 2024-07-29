PSVR 2 Gets Massive Discount Ahead of PC Support

PlayStation Direct as well as retailers in the USA and UK have significantly slashed PSVR 2‘s price ahead of the headset getting PC support. If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing PSVR 2, then this might be the best time to do so because we’re not talking about a small price cut.

Price of PSVR 2 core bundle and Horizon bundle slashed by $200

You read that right. PSVR 2’s basic bundle is now $349.99 (down from $549.99), and the Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle is $399.99 (down from $599.99). The latter doesn’t have any additional bells and whistles except for a Horizon download code, so opt for a core bundle if you’re not interested in the game.

This discount is temporary, and prices will revert back to MSRP by August 6th, just in time for PSVR 2’s PC support, which will significantly expand the headset’s library.

As for where you can grab the aforementioned offers right now, head over to Amazon, PS Direct US, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The bundles are available at the time of this writing, but we don’t guarantee they’ll still be there by the time you read this.

For some reason, PS Direct UK’s website doesn’t show the discount at this time.