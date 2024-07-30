PSVR 2 Sales Reportedly Skyrocketed After Price Cut

PSVR 2 sales have apparently skyrocketed after this week’s steep price cut. Sony is offering prospective buyers a $200 discount on both the PSVR 2 core and Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundles. The headset is already sold out at a number of online stores and retailers.

Report claims PSVR 2 sales increased by a whopping 2,350% afer price cut

Folks over at The Shortcut have managed to get their hands on exclusive retailer data in the U.S., and report that PSVR 2 sales saw a massive uptick of 2,350% over a 24-hour period after the discount went live.

Many have theorized that PSVR 2’s slow adoption rate was down to the headset’s heavy price tag as well as a lack of compelling games in its library. It certainly doesn’t help that PSVR 2 isn’t backwards compatible with the original PSVR. Sony has resolved at least two of those problems for the time being. Albeit temporary, the price cut has worked. And with upcoming PC support scheduled to go live in August, the issue of PSVR 2’s limited library will also be addressed.

Some of our readers have told us that they think PSVR 2’s discounted price tag of $349.99 (for the core bundle) is what should have been its MSRP to begin with, and would have tempted them to purchase the headset.

