Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition Leaks Out, Contains Beta and Early Access

It was clear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was going to have a more expensive edition. However, it wasn’t clear that it would leak out early. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition has been datamined out of either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare II and shows what will be included this premium version.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition has all sorts of extras

Twitter user HeyImAlaix tweeted out the screenshots listing what the Vault Edition has in it. No price was given, but Modern Warfare II’s Vault Edition was $99.99, so this one will likely be in the same ballpark.

According to these images, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Vault Edition includes:

The Nemesis Operation Pack, which has four skins (Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov)

Two weapon vaults (the weapons weren’t named)

One season of BlackCell (which is a new type of battle pass bundles that’s also currently in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2) and bonus tier skips with a battle pass, 1,100 COD Points, 50 tier skips, and more

Early access to the Modern Warfare III open beta

The ability to play the Modern Warfare III campaign up to one week early

The Soap Operator Pack which can be immediately used in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II and can be used at Modern Warfare III’s launch

Activision has yet to confirm these details, so the exact date for the beta remains unclear. And while the exact date for the campaign early access is hazy, it was reported that that would start on November 2, which lines up with the date implied by the listing.

This latest leak is just another in a long line of leaks about this game. Its title was revealed in the aforementioned report, some key art was found on Monster Energy promotional material, similar key art found its way online shortly after, pre-purchase icons and various weapons were found through various datamines and glitches, NBA players posted photos from a demo event, and the date for the Warzone 2 reveal was datamined out of the title, too. This all came out after the 2023 Call of Duty was first reported to be DLC for Modern Warfare II. Its plans then allegedly shifted, which was also unveiled through a later report. It is now a full-priced entry.