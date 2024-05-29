COD: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition and Pre-Order Bonus Leaks

Activision is gearing up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event during the Xbox showcase on June 9, having released several teasers already. However, a few details have slipped out early. This previously included a blurred version of the box art, with a new leak revealing the game’s pre-order bonus, Vault Edition, and more.

Black Ops 6 pre-order bonus, Vault Edition, and Cross-Gen Bundle leak

Known leaker and data miner BobUK released several images, as MP1st reported. Activision hasn’t confirmed the authenticity of these leaks, so fans should look at them with healthy skepticism. However, assuming they are authentic, they offer a first look at the upcoming game’s pre-order bonus, unlocking returning character Frank Woods as a multiplayer and Warzone operator. Players can also choose between default Classic Woods, red-eyed Numbers Woods, and the undead Zombie Woods.

According to the leaks, The Frank Woods pre-order bonus is included in Black Ops 6’s Vault Edition. It also comes with four other bonus operators. These include a masked man and woman in black and orange gear, a zombie riot cop, and a skinless undead powered by purple energy. The Vault Edition also includes Gobble Gum, a BlackCell Battle Pass, and several weapons skins.

Black Ops 6 now officially confirmed for last-gen



Logo for Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle found in files pic.twitter.com/WFNB1O0MGa — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2024

In addition to the leaks provided by BobUK, CharlieIntel also revealed the existence of a new Cross-Gen Bundle for Black Ops 6. Data miners discovered a graphic for the bundle included in Wednesday’s update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone. Seemingly corroborating reports that Black Ops 6 is coming to PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to the newer consoles.