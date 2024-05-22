Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Videos Tease Reveal, Artwork Leaks

Developers recently shared a pair of cryptic teasers for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. A blurry image of the possible box art also leaked online shortly after.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets mysterious live-action teasers

The cryptic Black Ops 6 teasers take the form of two live-action videos uploaded to a teaser website called thetruthlies.com. The website features an interactive TV with six channels, though only two have anything on them. Viewers can also download the videos as MP4s by clicking on the TV’s record button.

Channel 1 shows an unknown group blindfolding the statues of Mount Rushmore with a series of banners reading “The truth lies.” The fourth banner is spraypainted with the wolf’s head logo from the recent Xbox Showcase announcement. The emblem also appears on the backpack of one of the vandals. While fans guessed it was Call of Duty-related, this seems to confirm it is Black Ops 6.

The video on Channel 2 shows the same group hanging “The truth lies” posters on various buildings. The other channels are empty now, but Treyarch might add more videos later.

In addition to the official teasers, a piece of Black Ops 6 artwork leaked online courtesy of leaker billbil-kun. It appears to have been deliberately blurred, but fans on Twitter noticed that it resembles the Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 cover art.

Black Ops 6 is expected to be released in late fall or early winter and reportedly takes place during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. That puts it less than a decade after Cold War, so it will be interesting to see if any characters from that game make an appearance. Perhaps it will even reveal whether Adler or Bell survived their confrontation in the final scene of the canon ending.