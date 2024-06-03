Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Might Not Have Platinum Trophy on PS5, Listed as DLC

Fans fear that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS5 trophies won’t come with the coveted Platinum trophy. Like last year’s title — Modern Warfare III — Black Ops 6 has apparently been listed as a DLC download for Call of Duty HQ. Modern Warfare III was treated as DLC on the PS5 and lacked the Platinum. However, the game’s PS4 version did come with a full standalone trophy list that included the top gong.

Why Black Ops 6 PS5 trophies might not have Platinum

The aforementioned DLC listing was spotted by Reddit user Mysterious_Ad7559 (via MP1st) and looks similar to how the Call of Duty launcher handled last year’s game. This isn’t to say that Black Ops 6 isn’t a full-fledged title, but this is just how Call of Duty games will apparently be launched going forward.

So what does this mean for the PS5? Unless Sony and Activision have figured out a way for the PS5 to recognize Black Ops 6 as a full game with its own standalone trophy list, it’s unlikely we’ll get a Platinum on the PS5. The PS4 version will be fine, as it was last year.

Lack of a Platinum trophy makes no difference to many, but it sure will irk trophy hunters.