Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Fallout Crossover Leaks

While eyes turn to the upcoming Black Ops 6, Activision is still releasing content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. A recent leak reveals that a new Fallout bundle is coming to MWIII and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone getting Fallout collab

The leak includes a promotional image of the new Fallout-inspired Vault Dweller Tracer Pack and a short video showing the content. As with all leaks, fans should wait for official confirmation. However, this may be the “Top Secret” collab teased in the official Modern Warfare III/Warzone Season 4 roadmap revealed last week. Unfortunately, there’s no indication of when the pack will release.

The upcoming Modern Warfare III Vault Dweller Tracer Pack includes “Vault 141” jumpsuits for operators Price, Ghost, Soap, and Gaz. It also adds the new “Vault Tech Approved” M16 skin, featuring Vault Tech’s iconic blue and yellow color scheme. Meanwhile, the HRM-9’s Atomic Disintegrator skin evokes the appearance of Fallout’s plasma weapons. Players can also equip the glowing green Vault Tech Tracers and enemy-disintegrating VATS Dismemberment to complete the effect.

The video also features a new Vault-Tech engineer sticker, You’re SPECIAL decal, Nuka-Cola Spacer weapon sticker, and Fatman and Lets do This charms. The latter features Ghost in the form of one of Fallout’s Vault-Tec bobbleheads. Modern Warfare III and Warzone players can also get several loading screens and calling cards based on Fallout 4.

Fallout has gotten a recent boost in popularity following the release of its TV adaptation on Amazon Prime. Microsoft and Bethesda have also capitalized on the buzz by bringing Fallout-inspired items and skins to Fortnite.