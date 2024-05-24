Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked Trailer Sees X-Men, Fallout, and Sandstorms

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked trailer has dropped and features X-Men’s Magneto, Fallout Power Armor, and Mad Max-style vehicular battles with an ominous sandstorm. Vehicles can also be modded to adapt to the fight.

The official description of the new season and its Battle Pass are below.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked trailer and season details

Welcome to the Wasteland. A ferocious sandstorm has hit the Island leaving behind wreckage and a savage band of Wasteland Warriors. Get in the driver seat and go Nitro against the vehicular villains in Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked.

Bring the heat! Get the Wrecked Battle Pass to immediately unlock The Machinist. Earn XP across Fortnite to unlock additional rewards, including the chaotic Ringmaster Scarr and the nitro-fueled apex predator Megalo Don.