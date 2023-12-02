Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Trailer Takes Us Underground

Ahead of today’s Fortnite Chapter 4 Big Bang Season finale event, Epic Games has released the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

The trailer confirms the previously leaked image was accurate as Family Guy’s Peter Griffin, and Metal Gear Solid’s Solid are involved. Interestingly there’s a train running through the new map, and vehicles in general, seem to be taking up a greater focus. Also of note are weapon mods and warring factions controlling parts of the island.

The official description for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, and its Battle Pass are as follows.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 Details

Catch the train, customize your weapon, and claim your revenge in Chapter 5 – Underground

Fortnite Battle Royale takes on a striking new appearance in Underground. Discover an entirely new Island with POI’s that feature the factions of The Society versus the Underground. Seek your revenge for the kidnapping of poor Peely with an entirely fresh arsenal of weapons and items. And of course, with a new season, you’ll find the Big Bang Battle Pass with pages of new cosmetics. Check out the line up of Outfits geared up and ready for action from daybreak until dawn.

Located in vaults are Mod Benches, which have mods available for many weapons in exchange for Bars. Add mods that reduce recoil, increase mag capacity, and more! Save up your Bars wisely, though, as not every mod works with every weapon.

The Outfits are Underground underdogs and The Society’s crème de la crooked. With the Big Bang Battle Pass purchase, you’ll auto-unlock troublemaker Hope, the hope of The Underground. Progress in the Battle Pass to unlock more Outfits:

Oscar

Vengeance Jones

Nisha

Montague

Peter Griffin

Valeria

The Big Bang Battle Pass also has an unlockable Car Body! Get your Sports Car ready to strike with Scorpion. The Battle Pass also has unlockable Decals for the Scorpion’s exterior.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 will begin sometime after Chapter 4 ends tonight.