Fortnite x Metal Gear Solid Trailer Shows Raiden & Snake in the Fray

A new Fortnite x Metal Gear Solid trailer has been released online, teasing the addition of Raiden to the incredibly popular battle royale game.

The trailer features Solid Snake — who is part of the current Battle Pass — in both his Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 4 outfits. The video then shows Raiden, the protagonist of Metal Gear Solid 2, both with and without the scuba mask he wears at the beginning of Sons of Liberty.

Several other references to the Metal Gear Solid franchise — including cardboard boxes, Metal Gear Mk. II back bling, and stealth camo — also make appearances, showing off just how much Fortnite is currently celebrating the iconic series.

You can view the new Fortnite Metal Gear Solid trailer on YouTube below:

What other crossovers has Fortnite recently done?

These wouldn’t be the first major characters to come to Fortnite in the last year or so, as it’s has been filled with big crossovers. Members of Futurama’s Planet Express crew, main characters from the popular manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan, heroes and villains from the Star Wars prequels, Disney and horror icons alike, and more have all been added to Epic Games‘ massive multiplayer shooter.