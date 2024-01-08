Metal Gear Solid PS5 Remake Still in the Works, Report Insists

A new report claims that Metal Gear Solid‘s PS5 remake is still in the works. Rumors of a complete current-gen remake have been swirling for over a year, with insiders claiming that it may be a timed PS5 exclusive at launch.

Konami reportedly prioritizing Metal Gear Solid Delta over MGS1 PS5 remake

The aforementioned rumor comes from Spanish website AreaJugones, which has a decent reputation when it comes to leaks. Most recently, the website reported on the existence of God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC and confirmed that it would be revealed at The Game Awards 2022, which did end up happening.

Following the accuracy of the Valhalla report, AreaJugones seems convinced that its source’s information about MGS1 PS5 remake isn’t a random guess. This mystery source further claims that Konami is currently prioritizing MGS Delta, which Sony says is slated to release in 2024.

AreaJugones’ report doesn’t mention a multiplatform release, and previous rumors have stated that Sony has struck a deal for timed PS5 exclusivity. What the website did mention, however, is that there won’t be a PS4 release.

As with all rumors, we advise taking this one with a grain of salt even though it doesn’t seem far-fetched.