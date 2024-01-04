Metal Gear Solid 3 & Silent Hill 2 Remakes Aiming for 2024

The Metal Gear Solid 3 and Silent Hill 2 Remakes are just two games in a brand new PlayStation trailer that highlights titles set to arrive on PS5 in 2024. This is the first time either of the two remakes has received a release window.

The full list of games coming to PS5 in 2024

The new trailer lists 18 games that are currently expected to be released on PS5 in 2024, including the Metal Gear Solid 3 and Silent Hill 2 remakes. The full list of games can be seen below in order of their appearance in the trailer:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Tekken 8

Stellar Blade

Rise of the Ronin

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Concord

Pacific Drive

Silent Hill 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Forever Skies

The Plucky Squire

Foamstars

The Casting of Frank Stone

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

We won’t have to wait long to try out the first of those 18 games, as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is due to arrive on January 18. Also scheduled for January are Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the first game on that list to be released in February, but it will be followed later in the month by Helldivers 2, Pacific Drive, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Meanwhile, Rise of the Ronin and Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released in March.

The remaining eight games only have a vague 2024 release window, and they could probably be delayed out of this year. Stellar Blade was only just delayed at the end of last year, for example. In better news, though, Silent Hill 2 is rumored to be “basically feature complete and just in its polishing phase.”