David Hayter Has Played the Opening of Metal Gear Solid Delta

Solid Snake and Big Boss actor David Hayter has revealed he’s played the opening part of MGS3 remake Metal Gear Solid Delta.

On social media, Hayter says he’d played up until the bridge scene that comes before the credits in the original MGS3, and he’s, perhaps unsurprisingly, excited about what he’s been hands-on with.

David Hayter reacts to MGS Delta Hands-On

Please don’t tell anyone…



(But I played the opening of #MGSDelta up to the bridge scene the other day.)



(It was spectacular.)



pic.twitter.com/1A1MZqLwFV — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) March 20, 2024

The post comes with a ten-second video of Metal Gear Solid Delta’s title screen, which is a far less flamboyant affair than the original game’s, but does show off those updated visuals pretty well.

David Hayter has been back at the forefront of Metal Gear promotion for Konami after being replaced by Kiefer Sutherland for the last mainline entry back in 2015.

The game seems to be on course for a release this year alongside that other big Konami revival, Silent Hill 2, but there’s no official date for either.

Despite concerns Konami might be tampering with another game from its classic catalog, Delta is supposedly leaving the structure of the game itself largely intact, only making cosmetic changes and mechanical ones that help modernize the control system. The original game’s audio will be used, rather than rewriting or rerecording the dialogue with returning or new actors. So no new Snake lines for Hayter despite his return to the franchise in a promotional sense.