Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Getting PS5, PS4 Update to Add New Settings

Konami has announced a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will roll out on PS5 and PS4 in January 2024. The update has already been rolled out for Steam, and patch notes have been released. A specific release date for consoles has yet to be announced.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection update 1.4.0 patch notes (January 2024)

The following patch notes apply to all platforms unless noted otherwise:

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Version

  • Added new screen setting features.
    • Added the following features.
    • The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
      • (1) Smoothing
        • Can be turned ON or OFF.
        • Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.
      • (2) Game Screen Settings
        • Can be set to “Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” or “16:9.”
        • The Steam version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of four settings—“Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” “16:9,” or “Fullscreen.”
        • Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.
        • The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device / setup.
      • (3) Screen Filter
        • Can be turned ON or OFF.
        • Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.
  • Added an audio settings feature.
    • Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
    • Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Master Collection Version

  • Added an audio settings feature.
    • Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
    • Only the game volume can be changed during play.
  • Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
  • Fixed an issue where the laser pointer would not be displayed during specific cutscenes (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam).
  • Fixed an issue where the sea lice would not be properly displayed during certain cutscenes.
  • Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Master Collection Version

  • Added an audio settings feature.
    • Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
    • Only the game volume can be changed during play.
  • Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
  • Fixed an issue where certain face paints are displayed at a lower resolution.
  • Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version

  • Added an audio settings feature.
    • Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
    • Only the game volume can be changed during play.
  • Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
  • Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 Bonus Content

  • Added new screen setting features.
    • Added the following features.
      • The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
        • (1) Smoothing
          • Can be turned ON or OFF.
          • Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.
        • (2) Game Screen Settings
          • Can be set to “Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” or “16:9.”
          • The Steam version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of four settings—“Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” “16:9,” or “Fullscreen.”
          • Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.
          • The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device/setup.
        • (3) Screen Filter
          • Can be turned ON or OFF.
          • Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.
  • Added an audio settings feature
    • Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
    • Only the game volume can be changed during play.
  • Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
  • Fixed some other minor issues.
