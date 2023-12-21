Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Getting PS5, PS4 Update to Add New Settings

Konami has announced a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will roll out on PS5 and PS4 in January 2024. The update has already been rolled out for Steam, and patch notes have been released. A specific release date for consoles has yet to be announced.
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection update 1.4.0 patch notes (January 2024)
The following patch notes apply to all platforms unless noted otherwise:
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Version
- Added new screen setting features.
- Added the following features.
- The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
- (1) Smoothing
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.
- (2) Game Screen Settings
- Can be set to “Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” or “16:9.”
- The Steam version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of four settings—“Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” “16:9,” or “Fullscreen.”
- Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.
- The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device / setup.
- (3) Screen Filter
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.
- (1) Smoothing
- Added an audio settings feature.
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Master Collection Version
- Added an audio settings feature.
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
- Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
- Fixed an issue where the laser pointer would not be displayed during specific cutscenes (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam).
- Fixed an issue where the sea lice would not be properly displayed during certain cutscenes.
- Fixed some other minor issues.
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Master Collection Version
- Added an audio settings feature.
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
- Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
- Fixed an issue where certain face paints are displayed at a lower resolution.
- Fixed some other minor issues.
Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version
- Added an audio settings feature.
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
- Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
- Fixed some other minor issues.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 Bonus Content
- Added new screen setting features.
- Added the following features.
- The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
- (1) Smoothing
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF.
- (2) Game Screen Settings
- Can be set to “Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” or “16:9.”
- The Steam version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of four settings—“Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” “16:9,” or “Fullscreen.”
- Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features.
- The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device/setup.
- (3) Screen Filter
- Can be turned ON or OFF.
- Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.
- (1) Smoothing
- The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay.
- Added the following features.
- Added an audio settings feature
- Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play.
- Only the game volume can be changed during play.
- Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).
- Fixed some other minor issues.