Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Getting PS5, PS4 Update to Add New Settings

Konami has announced a new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will roll out on PS5 and PS4 in January 2024. The update has already been rolled out for Steam, and patch notes have been released. A specific release date for consoles has yet to be announced.

The following patch notes apply to all platforms unless noted otherwise:

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Version

Added new screen setting features. Added the following features. The settings for each of these features can be changed both before and during gameplay. (1) Smoothing Can be turned ON or OFF. Smooths the picture when turned ON, generates a sharp picture when turned OFF. (2) Game Screen Settings Can be set to “Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” or “16:9.” The Steam version of the game also features a “Fullscreen” feature. Can be set to a total of four settings—“Standard,” “Pixel Perfect,” “16:9,” or “Fullscreen.” Wallpaper, display area, and screen filter features are also available when using the “Standard” or “Pixel Perfect” features. The aspect ratio displayed may differ based on the settings or particulars of your device / setup. (3) Screen Filter Can be turned ON or OFF. Applies a filter that displays scanlines like those on a CRT TV when turned ON.

Added an audio settings feature. Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play. Only the game volume can be changed during play.



Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature. Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play. Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).

Fixed an issue where the laser pointer would not be displayed during specific cutscenes (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam).

Fixed an issue where the sea lice would not be properly displayed during certain cutscenes.

Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature. Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play. Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).

Fixed an issue where certain face paints are displayed at a lower resolution.

Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version

Added an audio settings feature. Settings for the game volume and main menu volume can be changed prior to play. Only the game volume can be changed during play.

Applied fix to have the game give priority to user set button designs (Steam).

Fixed some other minor issues.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 Bonus Content