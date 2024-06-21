Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Explores the Shooter Sequel

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a new Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 gameplay trailer showcasing the shooter sequel.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer

Play as Lieutenant Titus and Fight the Tyranids in All-Out Galactic Warfare

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarine Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus’ superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus’ battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Customize Your Space Marines and Loadouts in Player-Versus-Environment and Player-Versus-Player

Battle as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in “Operations” (player-versus-environment) and “Eternal War” (player-versus-player) modes, and make them your own with Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’s deep customization system for armor and weapons.

In “Operations” mode, use Armory Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle. Armory Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in “Operations” will even be available for your “Eternal War” matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the player-versus-environment experience for balancing purposes.

More Missions, Enemies, and Weapons Coming in Free Updates

Following the game’s launch, new “Operations” missions, player-versus-player maps, enemies and weapons will be added through regular free content updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will release as part of the Season Pass, with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is out on PS5 on September 9, 2024.