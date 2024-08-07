Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Trophies Leaked But No Word on PS5 Platinum

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trophies on PS5 might not have Platinum

By Zarmena Khan

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trophies / achievements have been published by a known leaker, but there’s still no confirmation of a Platinum trophy on the PS5. With Call of Duty games now working off of a launcher, they’re treated as DLC on the PS5. The last game — Modern Warfare III — had a Platinum trophy on the PS4 but not the PS5.

Full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trophies / achievements

We’ll get an update on the PS5 Platinum trophy in the near future. In the meantime, here’s the leaked list courtesy of X user ForwardLeaks:

  • Betrayal – Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Spy Kit
  • Camos Are Forever – Unlock any Diamond Camo in Multiplayer or Zombies
  • Doing Your Part – Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer
  • Heavy Ordinance Specialist – Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer
  • Movie Night – Save a match to Theater
  • The Pale Horse Arrives – Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer
  • Podium Finish – Win (?) Multiplayer Matches
  • Red Carpet – Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in Multiplayer
  • Rush Hour – Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer
  • Show Off – Earn a Mastery Badge with any Primary Weapon in Multiplayer or Zombies
  • Stylish Kill – Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Playstyle Bonus Perk in Multiplayer
  • Rapid Reflexes – Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign
  • Complete Campaign – Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Vet – Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty
  • Covert Agent – In Contract, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth
  • Destructive Wake – Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign
  • Complete Contract – Complete Contract in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Heist – Complete Heist in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Interrogation – Complete Interrogation in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Intro – Complete Intro in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Redacted – Complete Redacted in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Sabotage – Complete Sabotage in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Sandbox – Complete Sandbox in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Safehouse – Complete Safehouse Defend in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Storm – Complete Storm in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Union – Complete Union in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Seek & Destroy – Get 2 Kills with a single remote-controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign
  • Skewer the Winged Beast – In Sabotage, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter
  • David vs Goliath – In Defend, destroy the APC using an RC-XD
  • Dipped in Gold – Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign
  • The Puzzles, Mason – Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign
  • Full Clear – In Sandbox, complete every POI on the Tac Map
  • Bulldozed – In Storm, crush 5 enemies while driving the tank
  • CQC MVP – Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign
  • Party’s Over – In Capitol Station, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted
  • Annihilation – Get 66,666 Eliminations in Zombies
  • Complete Liberty Falls Quest
  • Complete Terminus Quest
  • Culinary Delight – In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient
  • Cyberized – Unlock 50 Augments in Zombies
  • Know Your Enemy – Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies
  • Treasure Hunter – In Terminus, find the final Talisman
  • World Domination – In Liberty Falls, tap into your Supervillain side
Zarmena Khan
Zarmena Khan

Zarmena is a senior editor at PSLS. She has been with the site since 2014.

