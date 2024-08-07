Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Trophies Leaked But No Word on PS5 Platinum

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trophies / achievements have been published by a known leaker, but there’s still no confirmation of a Platinum trophy on the PS5. With Call of Duty games now working off of a launcher, they’re treated as DLC on the PS5. The last game — Modern Warfare III — had a Platinum trophy on the PS4 but not the PS5.

Full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trophies / achievements

We’ll get an update on the PS5 Platinum trophy in the near future. In the meantime, here’s the leaked list courtesy of X user ForwardLeaks: