Xbox Boss Takes Aim at Sony Over Past Call of Duty Exclusivity Deals

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has once again dissed PlayStation’s Call of Duty content exclusivity deals over the last decade. Spencer first brought up the exclusive content following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, pledging to ensure that all platforms get the same content at the same time.

Call of Duty PlayStation content deals were “slimy,” says Phil Spencer

At the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 yesterday, Spencer mentioned that Call of Duty players haven’t received the same game at the same time in over a decade. He then reiterated that starting with Black Ops 6, there will be uniform content updates across all platforms.

Later in an interview with IGN, Spencer referred to past Call of Duty exclusivity deals as “slimy platform things.” He pointed out that Microsoft hasn’t mandated any subscriptions for the game and has given players a choice to play how they want, where they want. “I want to give you the choice on how you play your games and who you play with, and not do slimy platform things,” Spencer added.

In the same interview, Spencer confirmed that more Microsoft games will go multiplatform. The Xbox Showcase featured quite a few multiplatform games. However, Doom: The Dark Ages was the only Xbox first-party game announced for the PS5.