More Xbox Games Are Coming to PlayStation, Phil Spencer Confirms

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has pretty much confirmed that more Microsoft first-party games are headed to PlayStation platforms. This news is neither surprising nor a revelation, but there continues to be debate over how far Microsoft plans to go with its multiplatform pivot.

Microsoft sees Xbox games on PlayStation as a ‘benefit’

During an interview with IGN yesterday, Spencer was quizzed about releasing games like Doom: The Dark Ages on PS5 after spending billions of dollars acquiring ZeniMax. Spencer said that he is often asked what the benefit of buying an Xbox console is if Microsoft will release its games on multiple platforms. He is of the view that Xbox first-party games launching day-one on Game Pass and being cross-compatible with PC is the biggest advantage of investing in Microsoft’s hardware.

“Our commitment to our Xbox customers is that you are going to get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game — we are going to support the game on other screens,” Spencer said. “You are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we are building.” Spencer added that players simply “love to be able to play.”

So, there you have it… straight from the horse’s mouth!